Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

ALKS stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,932,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,268,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 89.0% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

