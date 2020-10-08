SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.09 ($162.46).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at €130.38 ($153.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.