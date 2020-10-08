Andrew Turitz Sells 717 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $308,996.94.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,128,825.00.

TDOC stock opened at $222.85 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

