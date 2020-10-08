AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.46

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $611,287.12. Insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,408 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AAON by 114.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AAON by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 494.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

