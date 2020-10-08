Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 1,000 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $130.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

