990 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Knight Equity assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.