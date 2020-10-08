Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 364 Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $242.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,023 shares of company stock worth $2,850,085. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.