Exane Derivatives Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1,409.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

DRE opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

