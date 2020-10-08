Exane Derivatives Purchases 212 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 982.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

