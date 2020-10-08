Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3,197.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

