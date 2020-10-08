Exane Derivatives Sells 221 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after acquiring an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 398,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $14,104,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 700,753 shares of company stock worth $33,876,958 over the last 90 days.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

