State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Argus raised their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of TWTR opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,698 shares of company stock worth $2,782,042 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

