State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,178 shares of company stock worth $7,759,992 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $325.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.08.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

