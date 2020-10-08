L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $175.40 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.