State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.3% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

