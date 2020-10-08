State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 16,375 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

