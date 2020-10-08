State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.72 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 875.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

