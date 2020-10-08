State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,480 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

