Swen Neufeldt Sells 5,271 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

