Swen Neufeldt Sells 5,271 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc.
Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc.
Schlumberger Limited. Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC
Schlumberger Limited. Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC
Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 1,493 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 1,493 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,568 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,568 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report