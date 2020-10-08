Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

