Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $956.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

