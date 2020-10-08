Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,068.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,576. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

