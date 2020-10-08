Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $923,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 544.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fastly by 704,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,650 shares in the company, valued at $45,211,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,947,478 shares of company stock valued at $164,380,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -218.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $121.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

