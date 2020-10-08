Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,740 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,746,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 752,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

