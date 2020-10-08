Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Heritage Commerce worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTBK opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

