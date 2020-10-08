Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,523 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Snap by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Snap by 180.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 73.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $267,537.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,546,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,550,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,772,033 shares of company stock valued at $107,471,296 in the last ninety days.

Snap stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.