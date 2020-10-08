Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.40 ($48.71).

DPW opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.60 and a 200-day moving average of €31.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

