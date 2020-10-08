Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.40 ($48.71).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €38.60 and a 200 day moving average of €31.62. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

