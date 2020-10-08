COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Research analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter worth $177,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter worth $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

