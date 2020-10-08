Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in H & R Block were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 79,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

HRB opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $25.44.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.