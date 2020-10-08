Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 22,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 233,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NML opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

