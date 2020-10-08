Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JD.Com by 36.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JD.Com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,295,000 after purchasing an additional 694,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in JD.Com by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

