Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.12% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 34.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 in the second quarter worth about $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 in the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 in the second quarter worth about $654,000.

MYY opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

About ProShares Short MidCap 400

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

