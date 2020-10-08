Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 200 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Splunk by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,101,829. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

