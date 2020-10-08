Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $41,000 Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $107.82 on Thursday. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

