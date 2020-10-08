Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after buying an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after buying an additional 1,692,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,507,014 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,854,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE NI opened at $22.05 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

