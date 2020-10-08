Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 7,000 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.