Optimum Investment Advisors Has $51,000 Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,887.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 186,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

