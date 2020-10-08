First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 305,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

