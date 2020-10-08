Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $55,000 in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 343.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 971,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 133.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,456,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

