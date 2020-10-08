Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,000 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $586,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp upgraded Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

