Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.69 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

