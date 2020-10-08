Optimum Investment Advisors Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 88.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,040,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $124.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

