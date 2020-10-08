Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 1,500 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 224.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,300.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

