Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after buying an additional 492,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

KEYS opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

