Optimum Investment Advisors Has $83,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 286.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,637.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

SCHA opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

