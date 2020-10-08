Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

