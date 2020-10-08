Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $108,000 in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.75.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,145.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,099.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.40. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

