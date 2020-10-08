Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $68,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPO. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth about $524,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of IPO stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.