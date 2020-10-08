Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 545 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 204.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.28. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

